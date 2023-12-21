Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $18.09

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

