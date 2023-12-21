Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $18.09

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.09.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Price Performance
Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 630.82%.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
