Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $257.48

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th.

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

