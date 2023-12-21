Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $47.40

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ST stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.