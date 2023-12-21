Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $47.40

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $752,780,000 after purchasing an additional 262,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,583 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,757,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,957,000 after buying an additional 664,456 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.