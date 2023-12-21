Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BAM opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $391,679,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

