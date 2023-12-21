Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $714,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 46.1% during the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $8,119,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $18,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

