BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BSQUARE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

BSQUARE Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

