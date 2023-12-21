Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.