Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 463 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

