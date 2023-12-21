Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,231,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,727 shares of company stock worth $3,874,594. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $270.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

