Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) a C$64.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE CM opened at C$62.53 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$63.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.78. The stock has a market cap of C$58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

