Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) a C$94.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$90.68.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

TD opened at C$83.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$75.89 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0517928 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.