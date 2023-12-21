Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target to GBX 105

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 4.4 %

Insider Transactions at Touchstone Exploration

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.49. The company has a market capitalization of £101.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68), for a total value of £70,740 ($89,465.03). 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Featured Articles

