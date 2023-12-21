Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “C$107.00” Price Target for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$102.95.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA stock opened at C$100.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.76. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7936508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

