Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$63.00.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

CM opened at C$62.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$63.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

