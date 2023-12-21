Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CSIQ opened at $24.23 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.