Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Stock Average Calculator
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.