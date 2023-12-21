Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

