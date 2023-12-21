Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.22.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.9 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $1,889,084.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,112,675.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $671,694.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,812 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,379.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $1,889,084.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,112,675.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,492 shares of company stock valued at $65,678,435. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
