Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $140.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $127.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $132.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2,190.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

