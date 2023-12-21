Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as high as $131.33 and last traded at $131.03, with a volume of 408838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.98.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.