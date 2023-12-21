Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $257.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

