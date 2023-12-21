Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $318.74

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $318.74 and last traded at $318.72, with a volume of 4951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

