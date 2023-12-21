Carlos Power Sells 9,433 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 909,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 531,654 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

