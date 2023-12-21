Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

