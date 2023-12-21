Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE DOC opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

