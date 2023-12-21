Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

