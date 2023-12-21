Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

