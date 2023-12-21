Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

