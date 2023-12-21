Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $477.57 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

