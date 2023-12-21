Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 697 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

