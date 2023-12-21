Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

