Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.80

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 4370277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $11,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 75.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

