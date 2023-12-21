CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$73.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.30.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.