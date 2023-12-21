CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$73.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$58.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$71.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

