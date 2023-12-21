Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Centamin Stock Performance

Centamin stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.73.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.