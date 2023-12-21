Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Centamin Stock Performance
Centamin stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.73.
Centamin Company Profile
