Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $247.14 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.86.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

