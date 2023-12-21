CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$4.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$836.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.15.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

