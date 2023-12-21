CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 69 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $348.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The company has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.43.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.89.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

