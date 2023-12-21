Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £142,457.68 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.22), for a total value of £142,457.68 ($180,166.54).

Chemring Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 348 ($4.40) on Thursday. Chemring Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 351 ($4.44). The firm has a market cap of £961.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,676.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.06.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHG

Chemring Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.