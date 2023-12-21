Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £155,324.52 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lewis sold 45,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £155,324.52 ($196,439.26).
Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of Chemring Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £28,957.50 ($36,622.61).
Chemring Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.06. Chemring Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 253.95 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 351 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of £961.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,676.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.
Chemring Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
About Chemring Group
Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.
