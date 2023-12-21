Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Children’s Place stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

