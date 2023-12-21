Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$4.25 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.61.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3897281 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

