ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
ChromaDex Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. On average, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
