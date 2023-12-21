ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ChromaDex Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. On average, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

ChromaDex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.