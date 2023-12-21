CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 43,073 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

