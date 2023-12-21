CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 6,963 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $419.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

