CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

