CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.