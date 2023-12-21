CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.73 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after buying an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Copart by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.