CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.84 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

