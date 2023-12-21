CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $371.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of Invesco QQQ worth $371,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.