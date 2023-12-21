CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.40 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $349.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.85 and its 200-day moving average is $369.85. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.66 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

